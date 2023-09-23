Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fisker by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Fisker by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

FSR stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Fisker has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 39,127.70% and a negative return on equity of 109.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

