Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 106.58%. The company had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Radius Global Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 927,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 175,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 111.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $7,416,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aggregator of rental streams underlying wireless and other communications infrastructure sites through the acquisition of real property interests and contractual rights in Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, other Eurozone countries, and internationally.

