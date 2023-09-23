Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1,066.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,082,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after buying an additional 5,561,117 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3,592.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,354,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,024,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,627 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.12, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $312.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Articles

