Brokerages Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) PT at C$25.54

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.54.

Several research firms recently commented on OR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 price target on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$16.90 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.66 and a twelve month high of C$24.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The firm had revenue of C$60.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6002106 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

