Analysts Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) PT at $14.55

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EFC opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 43.02 and a quick ratio of 43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 409.10%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

