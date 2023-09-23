Brokerages Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price at $16.22

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Institutional Trading of Affirm

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Affirm by 2.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 372.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 111,775 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 28.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Affirm by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 11.81 and a quick ratio of 11.81. Affirm has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Affirm had a negative net margin of 62.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

