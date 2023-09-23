Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after acquiring an additional 178,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,059,000 after buying an additional 1,610,101 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,022,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after buying an additional 830,354 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,867,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,771,000 after buying an additional 1,175,026 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after buying an additional 244,271 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

