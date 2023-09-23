StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $100.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $354,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $289,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

