TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

