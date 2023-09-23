NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 18.42, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NeuroMetrix has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 75.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

