NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 18.42, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NeuroMetrix has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 75.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NeuroMetrix
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.