TD Securities Lowers Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $7.00

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HL. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $9.25 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.47.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.71 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Johnson purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,896.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,912,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after buying an additional 5,686,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,896,000 after buying an additional 1,225,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,923,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after buying an additional 2,036,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,992,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,213,000 after buying an additional 1,072,891 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

