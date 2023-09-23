Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.50.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

