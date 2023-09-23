Brunswick’s (BC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BC. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.57.

BC opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $81.90.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 3.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

