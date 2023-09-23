Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lipocine

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Further Reading

