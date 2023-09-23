Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $10.33.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
