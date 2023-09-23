StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

About Gaia

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 879,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

