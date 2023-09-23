StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Gaia stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
