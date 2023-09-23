Polaris (NYSE:PII) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PII. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James downgraded Polaris from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.64.

NYSE:PII opened at $104.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,961.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,593,994 over the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 71.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at $556,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at $6,898,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Polaris by 9.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Polaris by 12.6% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

