Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

NASDAQ GIFI opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.