Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance
NASDAQ GIFI opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.59.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.
