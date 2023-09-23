PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.27.
PulteGroup Stock Up 0.1 %
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PulteGroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.
Institutional Trading of PulteGroup
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 13.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in PulteGroup by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 61,064 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
