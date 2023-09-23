PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PHM

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 13.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in PulteGroup by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 61,064 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.