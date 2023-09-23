Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.79.
Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
