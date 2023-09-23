Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGR. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised Avangrid from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

AGR opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $46.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 480.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

