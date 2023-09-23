StockNews.com Lowers Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus downgraded Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.43.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Properties
Boston Properties Stock Down 0.9 %
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.67%.
Insider Transactions at Boston Properties
In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Boston Properties
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Company Profile
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Properties
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.