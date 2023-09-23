Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TARO opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $158.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 664.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

