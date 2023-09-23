Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.23.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GPN opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $129.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

