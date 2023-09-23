Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Regional Management Stock Performance

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 59.19 and a quick ratio of 59.19.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regional Management had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $133.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Regional Management

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 35,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.04 per share, for a total transaction of $964,003.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 530,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,022.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Regional Management by 145.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Regional Management by 120.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Regional Management by 76.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 3,461.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

