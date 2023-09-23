PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

PCTEL Stock Performance

PCTI opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.65%.

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCTEL

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PCTEL during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in PCTEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PCTEL by 60,315.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PCTEL during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.