Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:TLK opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 67,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.