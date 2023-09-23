Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $411.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $109.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 37,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $757,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,343.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 37,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $757,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,343.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 23,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $660,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,469 shares of company stock worth $2,333,287. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

