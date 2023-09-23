StockNews.com Lowers CTS (NYSE:CTS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. CTS had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CTS

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $10,697,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,976,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,316,000 after buying an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CTS by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,644,000 after acquiring an additional 150,754 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTS

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.