B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at TD Cowen

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BGS. StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.86.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:BGS opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The company has a market cap of $753.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 0.45.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.03 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -262.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 203.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in B&G Foods by 124.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in B&G Foods by 117.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

