Travere Therapeutics’ (TVTX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

TVTX has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.77.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $588.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.00% and a negative return on equity of 273.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,572.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,854.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,727 shares of company stock worth $98,954 in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

