Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, September 25th

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, September 25th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 22nd.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $30.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Equities research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 166,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $115,189.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,612,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 22,610 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

