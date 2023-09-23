Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.94). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $857.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

