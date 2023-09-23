Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Earns Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

