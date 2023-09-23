NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSTG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.17.

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

NSTG stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.56.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $44.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.45 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 115.14% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth about $11,044,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $8,100,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,057,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3,642.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 935,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 910,681 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

