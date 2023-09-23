Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.53 and a beta of 0.27.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $665.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 554.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

