Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $150.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.12.

Get Oracle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average of $106.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.