Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Given New $5.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HPP. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $245.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.63 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 75,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

