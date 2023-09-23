Roth Mkm Lowers Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $4.00

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $7.50 price target on Hecla Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.47.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HL

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George R. Johnson bought 8,500 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,896.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $5,183,460,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hecla Mining by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.