Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Elutia Trading Down 7.8 %
ELUT stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.09. Elutia has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $9.01.
Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Elutia will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.
Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, engages in developing and commercializing drug-eluting biomatrix technology to enhance surgical outcomes. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used for the stabilization of implantable cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. The company also engages in the development of CanGaroo RM for delivery directly to the surgical site.
