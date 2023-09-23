Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Elutia Trading Down 7.8 %

ELUT stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.09. Elutia has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Elutia will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Elutia Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosight Management LP grew its stake in Elutia by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 324,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 127,982 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Elutia by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elutia by 393.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 55,457 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elutia during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elutia by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 73,619 shares in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, engages in developing and commercializing drug-eluting biomatrix technology to enhance surgical outcomes. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used for the stabilization of implantable cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. The company also engages in the development of CanGaroo RM for delivery directly to the surgical site.

