Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VLRS

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $703.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.47.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.78 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,891 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $8,266,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 1,031.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 426,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 388,679 shares in the last quarter. Moneda USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $3,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.