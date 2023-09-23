World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.86.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

WWE stock opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.76. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $66.13 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day moving average is $102.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.54 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.