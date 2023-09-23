Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Security Instruments from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

