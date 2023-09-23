Citigroup Increases Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $223.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WTW. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.36.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $212.95 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.33.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.