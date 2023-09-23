DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $39.89.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $3,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 35.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 88,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 8.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after purchasing an additional 82,527 shares during the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 361,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 73,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $2,427,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

