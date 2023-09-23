Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) PT Raised to GBX 1,485

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,300 ($16.10) to GBX 1,485 ($18.39) in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MONDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,355 ($16.78) to GBX 1,338 ($16.57) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mondi from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of MONDY opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. Mondi has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.4624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

