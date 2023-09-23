Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $539.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corre Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 560,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 59,726 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, H 2 Credit Manager LP increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 10,126,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

