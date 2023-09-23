Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Instacart has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Insider Transactions at Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, purchased 6,327 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $189,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. The company connects the consumer with a personal shopper to shop and deliver a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application or website.

