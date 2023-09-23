Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHW opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 207,569 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 159,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 154,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 615,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 137,982 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

