Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHW opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
