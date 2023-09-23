BlackLine’s (BL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BL. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ BL opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -70.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $56.42.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.86 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

