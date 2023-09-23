Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.28.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $204.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.36 and a 200-day moving average of $204.57. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

